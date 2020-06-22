Ashley Benson, is already in serious with G-Eazy

Become inseparable from G-Eazy, Ashley Benson invited him to accompany him to the wedding of her sister, Shaylene.

Two months after her breakup with Cara Delevingne, which was produced after two-year relationship, Ashley Benson is today very much in love with her new boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy. Sunday, June 21, 2020, the couple was seen at a party in the head-to-head in a restaurant in Los Angeles. Sitting on the terrace to enjoy a dinner, the actress of 30 years and the singer of 31 years, it seems that, past a privileged moment.

Evidence that the ex-star of “Pretty Little Lies” was especially fond of G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum his real name), she took him last week as his bridge on the marriage of her sister, Shaylene. This last is united on Thursday, 18 June, shares his life from two years ago, the financial Adam Swerdlow. Photos and videos posted on social networks show Ashley Benson and G-Eazy accomplices, joking with the family of the actress. Without a doubt, the presentations and the integration went well.

A wedding in a small committee

This is more a sign that Ashley Benson is serious with G-Eazy when you know that his sister had celebrated the wedding in a small committee that, due to the coronavirus. As she revealed on Instagram, Shaylene, who is the coach of the sporting profession, you have chosen with your partner at your anniversary date to do a small wedding, until the health crisis is the cup to celebrate their union for the second time in the great commission.