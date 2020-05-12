Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) and Cara Delevingne separated but still on good terms ? More is known

It is the new buzz which has landed like a hair on the soup a few days ago, Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) and Cara Delevingne are separated for good ! Hard to believe for many fans of the couple, the two young women seemed so fusionnelles for almost two years already… But life has decided otherwise. For some time now, each tries to lead his life on his side, Ashley Benson having moved and living apparently in the home of friends since his break-up with supermodel and actress. Yet the two young women seem to still be remained on good terms if we are to believe a gesture particular to Cara Delevingne on the Canvas… She has “liked” a publication of the sister of Ashley Benson, on which it showed up all smiles.

Cara Delevingne has “liked” the publication

Shaylene Bensonthe big sister of the former star of Pretty Little Liars unveiled all three photos in the company of his grand-mother, and Ashley, which she seems very happy despite the separation, she has lived recently with his girlfriend. And exactly, Cara Delevingne seems to enjoy to see his ex on these shots, since she loved this publication. Evidence is there that the young woman has not drawn a line on the family of his former girlfriend. A gesture that will surely be fun for some fans and that will give hope for a possible return of the couple, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne, even if this like obviously does strictly nothing to say ! Not sure to see a return of flame in the weeks to come… speaking of Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), she has restored the truth on his image, often seen as a plague.