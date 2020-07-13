Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), and G-Eazy in a couple, here is why they are closer than ever

A couple of days ago, it was discovered that Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) had definitely turned the page in his history with Clara Delevingne, the purchase of a new home to start another chapter of your life. Several months after their separation, the actress seems to have quickly recovered and now lives a love story with the rapper G-Eazy. Many fans are wondering why the two stars are so quickly put the couple and why leave more of a sole. Let us remember that the young man had been invited to the wedding of the sister of Ashley Benson, just a couple of week after the start of their love story. In reality, if you are so close, is because they are fusionnnels and really love it.

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

A source allegedly revealed to HollywoodLife : “They love to be really together. It was a real success in the family (Ashley Benson). They are very natural together… His life has been slowed down by all the restrictions of the Coronavirus, so we have had the opportunity to spend more time than usual together and know each other better.” You will have understood, with these statements, it seems that it is not a small flirtation between G-Eazy and Ashley Benson, but without a doubt, a true love story ! If this couple is not validated by all the fans, we wish you all much happiness together. As Cara Delevingne, does not seem, however, is not willing to find love after his breakup with Ashley Benson.