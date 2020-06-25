Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), and G-Eazy in a couple, they seem to be more complicit than ever

There is love in the air ! Recently, there was a gesture to show the seriousness of the couple of G-Eazy and Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars). After a relationship of two years with Cara Delevingne, the two girls separated a few months ago, and to the disappointment of many fans. But since then, the that lent his features, Hanna Marin in the series of Free-form seems to have found happiness with the american rapper G-Eazy. This is from several weeks ago, now that you can see the two stars together in public, and his recent date shows once more that their complicity is beautiful and very well presenteddespite the doubts of some… it is a thing, these two do not delude themselves when they spend time together !

During a romantic dinner in Los Angeles, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have eaten on the terrace and the paparazzi have not missed a single minute of this time. The two lovers are shown to be complicit and very cheerful, as you can see in the photos ONLY HERE. The actress and the rapper has had a very good time and shared laughs, conversations, looks intense and even a small walk through the streets of the city. This time, fans of the love story of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are going to have to be a reason for all this is well and truly over… The young man seems to be now fully blossomed along with G-Eazy ! It’s always about the love story, it is time to discover if you know the crushs famous stars.