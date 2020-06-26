Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars), and G-Eazy more in love than ever, the couple is inseparable

It is the couple that no one saw coming. And yet, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are more accomplices than ever. Since the actress of the series Pretty Little Liars broke up with model Cara Delevingne, she spins the perfect love with the rapper. And if we are to believe the rumors in Hollywood, the two lovebirds who live in a relationship very serious. You may not know this, but the actress has already introduced her lover to her family. But this is not all. The pretty blonde 30 year old has also been invited to the wedding of her sister, Shaylene. A big step forward in their burgeoning relationship. We can say, the two lovebirds are inseparable now.

As you can see in these photos published by the british newspaper Daily Mail, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy have been spotted together on Thursday, June 25. In the occasion of a small sport output, the two celebrities have put on their sneakers to go hiking in Griffith Park, Los Angeles. Inseparable, the couple was photographed hand in hand, glasses on his nose and masked faces due to the Covid-19. A great accessory that never stops talking in the social networks. And for more information, the editorial’ of melted reveals if Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are still in good condition since their separation.