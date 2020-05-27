Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) couple with G-Eazy, they are not hiding anymore

Recently, the sister of Ashley Benson rocked on the beginning of the relationship between the actress and the rapper G-Eazy, information crispy, which have allowed fans to know how the two new lovebirds have cracked one to the other. Yes, he will not have to wait long before the star of Pretty Little Liars to console his break-up with model Cara Delevingne. But if they split unexpectedly made headlines in the press, the new love story between G-Eazy and Ashley Benson interested all the same. Determined to live their relationship freely, the latter not hiding anymore.

Spotted together this weekend on the occasion of memorial day in the United States, the rapper and the actress seems to have a good time on the side of Malibu in California as revealed a source to E! News : “They looked very happy together. They have rented a house in Malibu and then went to his home in the valley. They were joking and had the air of loving” before you add “Once in the car, they mounted the sound of music and returned to his home” not counting the trip to the edge of a sublime Ferrari. You will have understood, everything is rolling for the new couple ! In the meantime to find out more, be aware that the sister of Ashley Benson has confirmed to a half-word on Instagram that the actress had been dropped by Cara Delevingne.