Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) couple with G-Eazy, this gesture, which shows that it is serious

Now there are more doubts. Ashley Benson is beautiful and well separated from Cara Delevingne and the couple with G-Eazy, real name Gerald Gillum. A relationship that has not been able to make a good advertising on the web. But if the two lovebirds are often the target of strong criticism, does not seem to worry about it. Together for a little over a month, the actress star of Pretty Little Liars and the rapper are not hiding anything more. They take their budding romance to the big day. And to believe in the last gesture of the actress, which is already serious between them. For good reason, the two lovebirds have taken an important step in their romance.

Ashley Benson has invited you to G-Eazy at the marriage of his sister !

As you can see in the photos and videos shared on Instagram, Ashley Benson has invited you to his beloved G-Eazy on the marriage of his sister Shaylene held on Thursday 18 June 2020. Accomplices, the two lovebirds have taken advantage of this beautiful day, surrounded by relatives of the actress. After the ceremony, the whole small tribe ended up for dinner at Selanne Steak Tavern, a barbecue restaurant in Laguna Beach, California. You will have understood, things become very serious between the star of the small screen and the musician. And for more news, we will disclose to you if you Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are still in good condition after your break up.