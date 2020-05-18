Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) dropped by Cara Delevingne ? Her sister confirms to a half-word on Instagram

It is now official, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were separated for good. Some time after the announcement, the actress star of Pretty Little Liars was spotted kissing the rapper G-Eazy. It does not take more to make the buzz. The actress has drawn the ire of some internet users, who accuse him of having cheated on her ex-girlfriend. In the Face of the outcry, his sister Shaylene Benson has not failed to make his defence. “Thought of the morning : people can really be nasty on the social networks, it’s really disappointing. Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation, or what you are going through. I heart hurts for you my sister” she thus wrote in a post shared via his story Instagram. But his statements did not end there.

Shaylene Benson supports her sister Ashley Benson on Instagram

In a second message, Shaylene Benson hinted that his big sister Ashley Benson has in reality been jettisoned by Cara Delevingne : “Sometimes, the relationship ends and, in my experience, this is not necessarily your fault. Maybe it is the fault of the person. Or maybe that is what did the other person, which was, according to her, the best thing to do. In the end, it was his choice and not yours to put an end to this relationship. I’m not an expert in love, but perhaps it is well to let the opportunity go since it is out of your control, and move forward, no matter how… for to comfort you.” In spite of all Cara Delevingne has recently come to the defence of Ashley Benson after she has been attacked for their rupture.