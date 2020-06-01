Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) is it really with G-Eazy ? The truth about their relationship revealed

To the general surprise, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are separated for good after two years of love. A few days after the announcement, the actress star of Pretty Litte Liars if is displayed in the company of G-Eazy. Pictures that have not failed to make good publicity on social networks. And for good reason, the two lovebirds were photographed in full kiss in the streets of Los Angeles. Very quickly, the rumors of infidelity have started to invade the Canvas. But in the face of the controversy emerging, the top model came to the defense of his ex-girlfriend in to confirm firmly the gossip. Now, everyone is questioning : what does it really between the actress and the rapper ? According to information reported by E! Newsthey do not have (yet ?) a romance very serious.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson

Questioned on the real nature of their relationship, a source has said : “Ashley and G-Eazy are not in a couple but they hang out together and burst open. It is a good distraction for Ashley. They have hooked up after working together recently, but they are friends for a long time and have mutual friends. They have a flippant attitude, they are free spirits. They are close because of that and they get along really well. They are both funny and love to chiller to the house laughing for hours. There’s definitely nothing serious but they love to spend time together in this moment.” A romance that will materialize may be with the time. Case to follow. In the meantime, find out if Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are still in good terms.