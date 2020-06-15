Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) separated from Cara Delevingne and really is in a relationship with G-Eazy ? This photo says it all

How to know if Cara Delevingne is back as a couple after she split with Ashley Benson, the star of Pretty Little Liars it is visibly passed to another thing. After you have been seen in the company of G-Eazy last month, on the occasion of the Memorial Day in Malibu, the actress of 30 years seems to spin the perfect love with the rapper. Despite the fact that many fans are still wondering if their relationship is very serious and going to last, the photo that follows should answer this question. Always very near, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were once again photographed together and this leaves more room for doubt as to the nature of their relationship.

In this photo shared by the u.s. media In Touch Weekly this weekend, we can see the two agapornis walk hand in hand and it is now clear that the duo is not hidden, a romance that does not seem to be unanimity among users : “The new boyfriend, Ashley Benson is G-Eazy. I feel sorry for you, Cara”, “Ashley Benson is finished. It is with G-Eazy. This is not good !”, “We should totally take Ashley away from G-Eazy” you could read on Twitter. The comments that the rapper and the actress does not have the air of concern. For more news, please know that Cara Delevingne is defined as pansexuel and expressed in your personal life after your breakup with Ashley Benson.