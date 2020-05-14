Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) separated from Cara Delevingne and recasée with a famous rapper ? The rumor that shakes the web

Bad news for the fans ! Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are beautiful and well separated for good. The couple decided to put a final end to her romance. If you do not know the reasons of this unexpected decision, a rumour to this topic has recently invaded the Canvas. According to it, the star of the series Pretty Little Liars would have discreetly started to attend the rapper G-Eazy. Speculations have been making their appearance when the two artists were spotted together doing their shopping during the confinement. Before that, they have unveiled their cover of the song “Creep” performed by Radiohead on Youtube. The proof of an approximation obvious ? But the clues don’t stop there.

Last January, Ashley Benson has “liked” and commented on a emoji red heart a publication Instagram of G-Eazy. As for the rapper, he responded with a emoji blue heart. A complicity that has not escaped the internet users. On social networks, they have been many to express their discontent : “I don’t want to live in a world where Ashley is separated from Cara to go out with G-Eazy” wrote one of them, before another adds : “Ashley who breaks up with Cara to go out with G-Eazy, it’s like a call for help.” You will understand, the fans do not validate this relationship supposed. However, we need to be patient to discover what’s happening between these two. Then while waiting to learn more, we will reveal to you if Ashley Benson is still in good terms with Cara Delevingne.