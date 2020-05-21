Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) unbearable on the set of the series ? The revelations shock of a former employee

While we do not expect it, the sister of Ashley Benson has ratted on the beginning of her relationship with rapper G-Eazy. But these are not the only revelations that are likely to chat. To believe the words of a former employee, the actress was unbearable on the set of Pretty Little Liars. In a post released in 2018, a user of Reddit named BehindTheDrama did not hesitate to describe the bad behavior of the actress : “The best friend of my brother worked at the studios Warner Bros. and he talked to me about all the scandals in the scenes of Pretty Little Liars. The first thing he told me, is that Ashley Benson was a c*nne extremely malpolie and that only Troian Bellisario, Tyler Blackburn and Shay Mitchell could withstand it.”

The main actresses of Pretty Little Liars

And it doesn’t stop there ! The redditor went on to make other revelations about the attitude of ‘pitiful” of Ashley Benson : “He also told me that Ashley did not get along with the crew. It really wasn’t professional and that she was often late to film her scenes. At the time, he admired all the people who worked with Ashley because she was really unbearable and malpolie with the technicians and the members of the cast. The atmosphere was unpleasant for everyone because of it.” The surprising claims that are however to be taken with a grain of salt. In the rest of the news, be aware that the sister of Ashley Benson also confirmed to a half-word that the actress has been dropped by Cara Delevingne.