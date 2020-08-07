Ashley Benson puts on a rocker stylish search in a natural leather coat and also dark tones throughout a coffee run in LA

She has actually been warming up her brand-new connection with G-Eazy throughout COVID-19 lockdown.

Yet Ashley Benson went solo as she got coffee from Starbucks in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 30- year-old maintained a rocker stylish search in a black natural leather coat that she complemented with dark black tones.

She coupled the waistline size black natural leather coat with silver steel accents.

Below she put on a white plant leading offering a top at her toned tummy.

For a comfy appearance she coupled the clothing with black joggers and also slide on black shoes.

Her blonde hair was slicked back right into a streamlined braid.

At one factor while leaving the cafe, she included a blue non reusable clinical face mask to her appearance, as standards around the COVID-19 pandemic need them when incapable to maintain 6 feet range from various other.

She has actually been connected to G-Eazy because they initially triggered love reports in Might, simply a month after she divided from partner of practically 2 years Cara Delevingne.

In very early April, Ashley and also Cara Delevingne divided after almost 2 years with each other; they were very first identified with each other kissing at London’s Heathrow Flight terminal in August 2018.

Ashley and also G-Eazy initially triggered love reports on Might 10 when they were seen purchasing with each other; 3 day later on, they validated their connection while sharing a kiss as they grabbed take-out food.

Before Cara, Ashley dated Justin Bieber’s Drew Home organisation companion Ryan Good and also Chord Overstreet.

G-Eazy formerly dated Lana Del Rey, Halsey, manufacturing developer Christina Roseann Ray, Victoria’s Secret version Yasmin Wijnaldum and also Megan Thee Stallion.