Ashley Benson separated from Cara Delevingne and the couple with G-Eazy, viewers are sped up, and here’s why

Without a doubt, Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson are part of couples that are separated, but fascinating still. There are many who are still hoping for a flashback between the two young women. However, one of those who camped in the role of Hanna Marin in Pretty Little Liars has now turned the page and saw a new love story with the rapeur G-Eazy. Some have had difficulties to get used to the idea and took the opportunity to move a couple of comments a little sympathetic to Ashley Benson in a publication Instagram. For the month of pride, the young man has shared a photo of a building in the colors of the rainbow flag is the symbol of the LGBT community, writing “Love is Love”.

This little wink of the hand Ashley Benson that was, however, full of love was not appreciated by all. We could read messages such as : “Why have you broken ?”, “And Face in all of this?” “It has been broken and now you’re with a guy”, “Can you ask your boyfriend why he is obsessed with women bi ?”, “Your publication does not mean anything”, “Stop promoting this if the leaves of the month of pride” or “It separates you from G-Eazy please”. To be clear, the users have not been tender with Ashley Benson ! However, the young woman, has never hidden his love of life and often reveal themselves as bisexual. But, for the moment, Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) is more loving than ever of G-Eazy.