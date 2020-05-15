Ashley Benson would have left Cara Delevingne for a famous american rapper ?

If many couples come out grown in containment, others may not have survived the global pandemic of Covid-19. This is the case for Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson, the breach of which has been announced – but not yet confirmed by the main stakeholders – at the beginning of the month of may. The couple of actresses and mannequins had yet the air to spin the perfect love. Statements by accounts Instagram interposed, public appearances always very noticed… They had even said yes in August 2019, only a year after the beginning of their relationship. A marriage small group in Las Vegas, including in the presence of Charlize Theron and the Jonas brothers.

However, the 6 may, this has not prevented People to echo a source indicating that the wives had ended their relationship in April. “Cara and Ashley have always been ups and downs, but, now, it is really finished. Their relationship is about to end“, would it have indicated. Before this announcement, some fans have gone so far as to think that Ashley Benson had left his wife to american rapper G-Eazy – his real name is Gerald Earl Gillum – as reported by the site Just Jared.

“Ashley can’t have friends now ?”

In question : the two celebrities have been photographed together in the weekend of 9 may in a grocery store. If the actress and model has not responded directly to this rumor, she has “liked” the post of an account fan Instagram. “You can’t say that they go out together just because a like and some comments. Ashley can’t have friends now ? STOP SAYING THAT ASHLEY HAS BEEN UNFAITHFUL ! OR EVEN CARA ! They just need friends, now more than ever”, can you read there. The “I like” would it be a subtle way of denying the rumor ?

