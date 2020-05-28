Ashley Olsen with her sister, Mary-Kate in the midst of divorce proceedings in New York

While his sister, Mary-Kate is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Olivier Sarkozy – the procedure conducted in New York, her twin sister Ashley is also in the Big Apple.

These are the twin sisters, the most famous of the United States of america since the tv series “The house Party”, and, perhaps, the most inseparable. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have always conducted their careers together, whether in front of the cameras or in the field of fashion. In 2001, they created their first line for the stores Wallmart (Mary-Kate and Ashley: Real fashion for real girls), and manage today’s two brands – The Row, Elizabeth and James (the first names of their little sister, an actress, and their older brother). They have even won many awards including two Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2012 and 2015. In short, they are inseparable and have even compared their work together to a wedding, in an interview with the “Wall Street Journal”.

The divorce of emergency has been refused

Then, of course, when Mary-Kate found herself in the midst of divorce proceedings with the French businessman Olivier Sarkozy, Ashley was not far behind. People.com thus reveals that the latter is in New York this week. She collected his sister who wanted to divorce in the urgency of her husband ? Note that, because of the outbreak of coronavirus, the New York courts no longer process records of divorce, except in an emergency, and the case of Mary-Kate Olsen has not been appreciated as such by the justice. According to TMZ, lawyers for Olivier Sarkozy demands that she leaves the shared apartment before may 18, when the young woman of 33 years calls for a delay to be able to retrieve their affairs by Monday.

