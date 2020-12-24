CELEBRITIES

Ashley Tisdale admits that her husband Christopher French is “afraid” of having a daughter

Posted on

The actress and singer said that she definitely wanted a daughter, but that she saw her husband “a little scared.”

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed her husband’s hilarious fear of becoming a dad.

The Highschool Musical star opened up about her husband’s hilarious fear during an interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted as saying, that she was obviously excited because she definitely wanted a girl, for sure. “But I am also someone who goes with the flow in many things.”

He concluded by saying, “I try not to have expectations at times like this and only allow what is supposed to be. I was too exited. But I think my husband was definitely scared, he looked a little scared in the photos! “, He pointed.

