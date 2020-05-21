Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are they married in secret ?

Ashton Kutcher likes to do doubt. For the past several weeks, rumors of a potential wedding between Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are going well. But never the main interested not confirmed or denied the information. On Thursday, the american actor has raised the speculation by posting a photo and the link to a startling article on his page Facebook.

On the photo published by the father of the little Wyatt Isabelle, Ashton Kutcher wants to be a good year for his fans. Until then, nothing surprising. But the word written on the sand is signed, ” The Kutchers “. It did no more to revive the rumor of a marriage. The ex-actor of ” That ’70s Show” then posted an article, rather curious, entitled “The strangest kisses wedding “. If you know the quirky humour of the actor, we still want to believe that this publication is a message disguised informing us, that, finally, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher would have said ” yes “.

Mila Kunis photographed with a ring on the left ring finger

At the end of December already, the press is ignited about a possible union between the two actors. The couple made an appearance very noticed in the stands of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers to the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Mila Kunis wore to his left ring finger a lovely ring that looks like an alliance. A source had, however, entrusted to “E online” that the couple had not yet taken the plunge. “The wedding is in the preparation “, she assured.