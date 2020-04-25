Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis confronted with the revelations, shocks and Demi Moore, here is what they think really

You have not been able to move to the side. While we do not expect it, Demi Moore unveiled his autobiography Inside Out. In this work, the actress made the revelations crispy on her sex life with Ashton Kutcher. In fact, the actress claims to have agreed to make plans to three by love for her ex-husband. But that’s not all ! She also accuses her former partner to have been unfaithful during their marriage. Declarations shocks that have not failed to make big noise in Hollywood. And, according to the information collected by E! News, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis do not support this whole controversy. “This unwanted attention has been difficult to manage for them. They have no desire to be in the spotlight or to relive the past. Ashton knew that the book would appear, he had been warned. But obviously, he would prefer not to be involved in this case” said one source in the media.

The informant continued : "Half has always been a person very secret so it is really a surprise that she has been longing to spread out his dirty laundry in public and to have so much attention around his private life. As for Mila and Ashton, they are the face of all this magnitude, the media and know that things will soon calm down. Mila is very comprehensive and it provides a great support to Ashton. It was a different era in the life of Ashton and all of this is now part of the past. They have turned the page and have a completely different life now with their children and their loved ones."Currently on tour to ensure his signings, Demi Moore may well continue to do the talking on the Canvas. Matter to follow therefore.