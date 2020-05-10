Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis finally married

The hassles are behind him. Ashton Kutcher has finally turned the page Demi Moore in convolant very discreetly with Mila Kunis. The young actress of Ukrainian origin, who played in the hit film Tedhas confirmed the information while she was defending her new film, Jupiter : the fate of the universe, on the set of an american tv show. Initially reluctant, she eventually recognized that she had married Ashton Kutcher (who has played Jobs in the recent biopic), without giving the date or more details.

The rumor, in any case, since several months : engaged since the beginning of the year 2014, the two actors are parents of a little girl, Wyatt, born five months ago. Last January, Ashton Kutcher sent his best wishes by posting on his account Facebook a photo showing a large heart drawn in the sand with the words “happy new year”, signed “the Kutcher”. It was not necessary any more for that Hollywood infer that they came to place the ring on your finger.

Demi Moore is poisoning their history

The two actors have known each other for a long time since they had met on the filming of the hit series That ’70s Show, released at the end of the 1990s. But they got really crowded later, their romance making headlines from 2012. At the time, Ashton Kutcher recently split from his wife, Demi Moore, who supports a very bad divorce. The conflict will poison the first month of the new romance of the young actor, eager to separate themselves from the more famous cougars of Hollywood. But Demi Moore does not hear as well : she is hanging out with the procedure, the former lovers take a long time to find a common ground around their fortune, estimated at over 200 million euros, Half wishing a large part, as it considers have contributed to speed up the hollywood career of the young first médiatisant their history.

No doubt still smarting from the affair, Ashton Kutcher, 37 years old, has now very reserved about his private life, as evidenced by the very large discretion observed around the time of his second marriage. Since his recent fatherhood, it seems to take a lot of recoil with the hollywood industry and would consider even to reorient his career, according to the american media. After you have won millions of dollars playing in the series My uncle Charliethat stops this year, he could now devote himself to his passion for computer science and high technology, in which he has invested a large part of his loot… which will not fail to afflict his 16 million fans across the world.