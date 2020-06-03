Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have chosen to disinherit their children

Unlike the children of Johnny Hallydaythose of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are warned : they will not affect d’ legacy.

Parents of two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 3 years, and Dimitri, 15 months, the two actors want to have that they are high in the most “normal” as possible, despite their status as a child star.

In the podcast of Dax Shepard posted online on 14 February, in Ashton Kutcher has explained that its children were already of the privileged : “My children, life is very privileged and they don’t know it. It is not the will never know because it is the only one they know”. Not to add, the couple of actor has therefore decided not to leave a legacy and to bequeath their fortunes to “charity”.