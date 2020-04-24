Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, received a gift of the joy of Netflix

You could say that Ashton Kutcherand Mila Kunis are “fangirling” on the hit show from Netflix Acclamation.

The docuseries, after the team of 40 members of the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer of Texas, ranked at the national level, they have immediately been a hit with viewers and celebrities from Netflix (the celebrities, they look like us!).

Now, it seems that one of our couples favorite stars draws the attention of the casting Acclamation after that Ashton had shared on Instagram that he had received a special package from them.

“Mila and I, we paniquons officially. #Navarro,” said Ashton in the caption of his message, next to a package wrapped in paper stylish packaging with a special note.

The note said: “Ashton + Mila, we heard you’re a fan! Your support represents the world for us. Of Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team.”

However, that is all that Ashton has released … leaving us hanging and curious to know what’s in the box. The next post Instagram Ashton should be a video of him and Mila doing a unpacking and revealing what was inside.