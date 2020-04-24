Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, received a gift of the joy of Netflix

With the kind permission of the Los Angeles Dodgers
You could say that Ashton Kutcherand Mila Kunis are “fangirling” on the hit show from Netflix Acclamation.
The docuseries, after the team of 40 members of the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer of Texas, ranked at the national level, they have immediately been a hit with viewers and celebrities from Netflix (the celebrities, they look like us!).
Now, it seems that one of our couples favorite stars draws the attention of the casting Acclamation after that Ashton had shared on Instagram that he had received a special package from them.
“Mila and I, we paniquons officially. #Navarro,” said Ashton in the caption of his message, next to a package wrapped in paper stylish packaging with a special note.
The note said: “Ashton + Mila, we heard you’re a fan! Your support represents the world for us. Of Netflix + The Navarro Cheer Team.”
However, that is all that Ashton has released … leaving us hanging and curious to know what’s in the box. The next post Instagram Ashton should be a video of him and Mila doing a unpacking and revealing what was inside.
Of course, we’re not the only ones to be curious. Actress Alanna Masterson commented on the post Ashton by writing: “Jerry would be better to hide in this box !!!!!!”
The football player in the NFL JJ Watt he also commented: “Welcome to the Ring of Fire !!”
Everyone in the comments was asking for more context and a bit more history to receive this gift. We can only hope that Ashton will read their comments and will deliver.
More recently, Kendall Jenner it has also shown how a fan of Acclamation it was when she made an appearance on The show Ellen DeGeneres.
After being declared superfan of the series, docu, moderator Ellen Degeneres surprised Kendall with the opportunity to join the team at Navarro College Cheer with a demonstration of special stunt directed by stars Morgan Simianer, T. T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey and James Thomas.
It is even adapted in his own equipment incentive Navarro and Acclamation the cast taught him a routine basic, but impressive that she could nail it in a jiffy.