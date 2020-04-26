Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, soon to be engaged ?

Since the beginning of their romance a year ago, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis does leave. In the street, in a stadium or in a restaurant, the couple continues to be photographed hand in hand and a smile on his lips. Believe that they swim in full happiness. And if they try to keep their romance away from the paparazzi, they can not escape the curiosity without limits journalists who know where to find information.

Engagement planned for this summer

“Ashton and Mila talk about engage and marry for some time. He wants to ask his hand during the coming summer vacation, “reports a close to the actor to the” Daily Mail “. This is a new one, which should delight their fans, eager to see their story published. Because if the couple of stars seems to be on a little cloud, the interpreter of “My uncle Charlie” wanted to wait for the announcement of his divorce with Demi Moore to go forward. Since yesterday, it’s a done thing. The american magazine “People” had obtained the document filed with the superior Court of Los Angeles in charge of the case, which stipulates that ” both parties are returned to their status of single persons “. After eight years of marriage, Ashton Kutcher has turned the page and is fully committed to his new love, Mila Kunis.

Mila Kunis would she be pregnant ?

The tabloids will not let go the couple immediately. All that Ashton Kutcher and the actress of ” Ted ” can finally live out their relationship to the big day. The “Daily Mail” has, therefore, made phone calls in order to obtain more detailed information on their projects. And it will not take long to achieve his goal. A close of the stars confides that” Ashton and Mila want to every two children and that it is possible that she is pregnant shortly. Maybe even just after the engagement “. Yet, the tabloids scrutinize already the belly of the actress of 30 years. And to support the thesis of a pregnancy, they point the finger at clothing wide that it relates to length of time these last few weeks… So, Mila Kunis is expecting a child with Ashton Kutcher or would rather she just wear her Sunday best all week long ? Case to follow