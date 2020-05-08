Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to new parents

There it is, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis plunged in the layers and the joys of take care. Indeed, as revealed by our colleagues from E! News, the actress of 33 years old gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday 30 November. And for the moment, it is unclear how has been dubbed the little brother of the adorable Wyatt, aged two years.

It is Ashton Kutcher who had by mistake revealed the sex of the baby in a tv studio a few weeks earlier. The actor of 38 years had also explained for what reason he would have preferred to have a daughter : “I said to myself that if we had a second daughter, Mila would give me a last chance to get a boy after all ! It’s all the same, she could very well say no after that. While I want to kind twelve“, had he entrusted to us.

Both actors and producers were engaged in February 2014 after two years of relationship and married in July 2015. Recall that before being in a couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have played together in the series That ’70s showbroadcast in the United States between 1998 and 2006, and in which they interpreted the two lovers.

Ashton Kutcher, who is also known thanks to the series My uncle Charlie, had been propelled to the rank of international stardom when he began a relationship with the actress starring Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2011. Mila Kunis has had a long relationship with the actor Macaulay Culkin.

In 2014, the serious magazine Forbes ranks Ashton Kutcher among the actors of tv’s best-paid of the year in Hollywood, with a stamp of around 26 million dollars, or a little more than 24 million euros. What offer a nice cozy home to a family that might still grow ?

