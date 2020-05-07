Ashton Kutcher attends a woman other than Mila Kunis ? He responds with humor

So no, no offense to StarAshton Kutcher, 39 years old, do not deceive Mila Kunis. The couple file the perfect love and form a close-knit family with his two children, Wyatt (2 years old) and Dimitri (7 months).

Currently showing of the comedy series The Ranch on Netflix, the actor was recently told on her romance with the beautiful American of Ukrainian origin. A story that began when he was 19 years old and she is… 14 years, around a kiss on the big screen. “I believe that it was his first kiss, has proudly revealed Kutcher at Howard Stern Show. It was a journal, kind of intimate, when she was a child, and she had written, ‘this type is canon’. She found me cute. I thought at first that I was attractive. And then very soon after, I became bored of it because I was like his big brother.”

Partners of game in 70s Showthe paths of Mila and Ashton have finally separated before again in again in 2012, after the divorce of the actor with Demi Moore.