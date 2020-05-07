Ashton Kutcher has he cheated on Mila Kunis ? He explains

There is water in the gas to be Hollywood ! A few days ago, the magazine the Star revealed photos of actor Ashton Kutcher in the company of a mysterious brunette. On these images, Ashton Kutcher and his girlfriend were together in a private jet, which they were the only passengers. “Hey, Ashton ! That is, who is this girl ?”, asked for the weekly newspaper, recalling the passage that the husband of Mila Kunis has been suspected to deceive Demi Moore when they were married. When the hollywood actor got wind of the article in this journal, he has decided to respond via Twitter : “You need to know how Mila was excited to see that I had spent a day with my cousin, wrote the actor. And to continue : “Sorry, aunt Jodie, that these magazines lack of integrity.”

They married in 2015

So no, Ashton Kutcher does not deceive Mila Kunis. Very much in love, the couple is since a few days the happy owner of a luxurious villa by the sea in Santa Barbara, which has cost the tidy sum of $ 10 million. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis married in 2015. This union had caused much ink to flow since very little information regarding the sequence of events of the day had been revealed. A source close to the family was, however, delivered a few anecdotes touching on the happy parents and their little girl. “Wyatt has been great during the ceremony. She did not cry, and did not make a noise.”, she said to Us Weekly. Ashton Kutcher, dad’s crazy about his daughter, “has scope throughout all of the afternoon. It really shows that he loves it, he didn’t want to ask it once.”

By Purple Room