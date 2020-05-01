Ashton Kutcher : here’s why the darling Mila Kunis wears t…

For years, at each of its public appearances, the ex of Demi Moore is wearing her unvarying baseball cap. To cut short the conjectures, Ashton Kutcher has finally given an explanation.

We finished by asking if he did not have the hair dyed pink, if his mop was not used to the nest to dandruff or even if he was not released from his mother’s womb with a cap that is grafted on the head. A force never to see her hair when it appears in public, normal for fans ofAshton Kutcher and others have begun to unwind all the assumptions, built on two fundamental questions : why hide her hair ? And why with a baseball cap and not a sombrero, a gibus, a hat of a witch, or a simple wool hat ? Well, there it is, the millions of people who never slept more strength to wear the meninges with this double mystery of global importance have had the answers. And out of the mouth of the person concerned, as a bonus, let go of the piece at random from a recent interview.

“Was 25 years ago, I saw that it was starting from !”

In an interview relayed by the site Today, the darling of Mila Kunisthe beautiful actress who does not hesitate to discuss the size of the penis of a man has spoken of his damn hat that is in fact only a wig to conceal baldness rampant. By thinking well, we would have a little doubt but the actor has preferred to formalize their problem. ” When I was about 25 years old, I saw that it was starting from. I went to see a doctor who took care of it, and he prescribed me Avodart. “A treatment to the effectiveness of any relative that he decided to abandon three years ago, when he was about to welcome his daughter Wyatt, the first of her two children. And then, why a baseball cap ? ” I have always been a trendy baseball capcontinued Ashton Kutcher. I have established myself as a person that is wearing baseball caps. When this will be gone [ses cheveux], you wouldn’t even know it, because I would have a cap on it. “And just below, a brain so cartesian ! Or, he will always have the opportunity to remove it squarely on her head cover to see propose to replace Bruce Willis in a remake of Trap crystal or Yul Brynner in one of the Seven mercenaries.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive free the latest news