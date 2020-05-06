Ashton Kutcher in court : The actor appears in the case of the murder of his ex

Wednesday, may 29, 2019, Ashton Kutcher was waiting in the courthouses of Los Angeles to share his testimony in the case of the murder of Ashley Ellerin, his ex-girlfriend.

This is a terrible story that resurfaced. There is a little less than 20 years, Ashley Ellerin was found dead at his home, brutally murdered by 47 strokes of the knife. At the time, the young woman was dating an actor who appeared in the middle of the TV series, Ashton Kutcher. At the age of 23, he was already the star of That 70’s Showon the side of one who would become his wife Mila Kunis. This Wednesday, may 29, 2019, the trial against the alleged murderer, Michael Gargiulo, also known as “Hollywood Ripper “ (The ripper of Hollywood) was finally held. Ashton Kutcher appeared as a witness crucial to the case. In effect, his testimony could help determine the precise sequence of this tragic evening.

And for good reason, this famous evening, Ashley Ellerin and Ashton Kutcher had to get together to go party after the Grammy Awards 2001 as stated by the actor to the police at the time. After you have tried to join several times, he decides to return to his home. The lights are on and the car his girlfriend is parked. He knocks at the door but to no avail. “I said to myself that she had grown tired and she was out to meet friends “, he explained at the trial. Before leaving, he notices through the window a red tide on the ground, what appears to be wine overturned, but that will prove to be in reality the blood of the victim. ” I really thought not “, has admitted the actor. It is finally roommate Ashley, who discovers his lifeless body the next day.

The footprints of the actor found at the scene of the crime

Having been one of the last people with whom Ashley Ellerin was exchanged, Ashton Kutcher could not escape to the scheduled hearing at the courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday. In the Face of the prosecutor, he remembers :” I went to introduce myself to the police and I said : “My fingerprints are on the door.” I paniquais. ” The actor is part of a list of a hundred witnesses called to appear. The main suspect, Michael Gargiulo is accused of killing three women : Tricia Paccacio, a teenager of 18 years, Maria Bruno, a young woman of 32-year-old Ashley Ellerin. It is in 2008 that he was arrested but he has always denied any involvement in these sordid affairs. Yet, the prosecutors ensure that it is “in search of sexual sensations strong “ and the qualify of “killer brutal that the hobby was a perfect opportunity to attack women with a knife. ”