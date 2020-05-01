Ashton Kutcher is the “best husband in the world”

In an interview with “E! News” Mila Kunis has not hide his happiness : “I have the best husband in the world,” she says.

And the award for best husband goes to… Ashton Kutcher. It is, in any event, the notice of his wife, Mila Kunis. In an interview granted to “E! News“in the margins of the CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the actress has spread her marital happiness : “I have the best husband in the world !”, she touted. The proof of the perfection of her husband : he agreed to make a short break in her career to take their children to Budapest, where Mila Kunis were shooting the film “The Spy who me gone”, of Susanna Fogel.

“I swear to you, I am really lucky”, continued on Mila Kunis. “I have a man who has a lot of patience and that is an amazing support for our family.” Married for two and a half years, they have two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 3 years, and Dimitri, 1 year and a half. This lengthy layover in Budapest has been the occasion for the daughter of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher go to school in Hungary, and therefore, to learn Hungarian. “It’s weird, but it was chou”, joked the actress.

Be married to her best friend

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met on the set of the series “That 70s show”. She was 15 years old, he was 20 years old. They first become friends before becoming lovers. In an interview given to the american version of the magazine “Glamour“in July 2016, Mila Kunis had already mentioned his happiness with Ashton Kutcher : “It is really amazing to be married to his best friend. As cliché as this is, it is silly, but it’s true.” One of the benefits of their friendship : “there is nothing that one ignores about the other”.

