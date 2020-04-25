Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis are ‘very in love’ after the revelations of Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t seem to be embarrassed by the revelations made public in the new memory of Demi Moore, “Inside Out”.

While avoiding questions about the memory of Demi Moore, “Inside Out“who is accusing Ashton Kutcher of having cheated, to have a threesome and have had a child that she lost through a miscarriage, her ex-husband has made a family trip to Disney Land .

Escaping in the happiest place in the world, it is reported that Ashton kutcher and Mila Kunis have enjoyed a family outing with their two children, their daughter, Wyatt, and their son, Dimitri. In a legend, it written:

“Magical weekend @ disneyland A powder keg of imagination. This guy Walt had a vision.”

In the light of the assertions of his book, Ashton and Mila have not responded to the details surrounding the relationship moving to Demi and Ashton. A source close to the couple explains :

“Mila and Ashton are very much in love and have a relationship strong and committed. Neither one nor the other is in favour of an ad opponent, but the book and the promotions on television Half have done nothing to shake their strong bond and their love for themselves and their children. “

“So much fun last night at @livetalksla to talk about #InsideOutBook with @amandadecadenet. I loved to meet you all. See you tonight SF” – demimoore | Instagram

The ex-wife of Ashton participates in a promotional tour for the publication of his memoir, “Inside Out”. The book, published on September 24, 2019, chronicled the childhood troubled Half of its relations and his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Demi was married to Ashton for the past 8 years talk frankly in his book, insecurities she felt with a much younger man. It reveals she had the impression to be lost in trying to be the ideal woman for him by allowing parties to three and drinking again.

“First hard copies just arrived. Feels good to hold it in my hands, finally. Such a long time coming. #insideoutbook is coming Sept 24!” – demimoore | Instagram

In sharing his relationship with Ashton, Demi explains that the memory has for goal to give a perspective on the events of his life.

Speaking to PEOPLE the manner in which the information affects the marriage of Ashton, the source added :

“Ashton will not let the personal problems or remarks about it getting in the way of his life. Ashton has had enough. He has a beautiful life now. That’s what counts.”

Half admit that they have a friendly relationship and that it is not disturbed by the revelations of the book, a source confirmed, and according to US Magazine :

“He is neither mad nor disappointed. This is the truth of Half. He has always had sympathy for it. He knows his history and his education was difficult.”

Initially, Kutcher tried to respond to previous reports concerning the book. In a tweet deleted from, he said he was about to press send, but then saw his wife, Mila, and their children, and decided not to tweet.

He then took up his tweet with a quote from his father, Larry Kutcher, saying :

“Life is beautiful”.

“In the October issue of @harpersbazaarus” – demimoore | Instagram

In his book, Half Moore made revelations about her life and the misfortunes that she has experienced. The celebrity has revealed to the New York Times that she had a miscarriage then she walked out with Ashton Kutcher. Shortly after the birth of the couple in 2003, Moore became pregnant with a daughter that she had to call Chaplin Ray.