Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis at variance with the past after the revelations of Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis are not thrilled with the recent attention paid to their personal lives because of the new memory of Demi Moore,” Inside Out “.

As reported by E! News, Moore written on the fact of having trios with Kutcher and has also claimed that her husband of the time was being cheated during the relationship.

Demi Moore at Barnes & Noble Union Square on September 24, 2019, New York | Photo: Getty Images “Mila and Ashton are attracting the attention of the media and know that it will soon disappear.”

Kutcher and Kunis were not satisfied with the attention they received because of the allegations of Moore.

Ashton Kutcher at the Microsoft Theater on January 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California | Photo: Getty Images

“The unwanted attention has been difficult to manage. They have no interest in being dragged into the spotlight or to relive the past”,

has said a source at E! New.

“Ashton knew that this was going to happen and he had a head start. But of course, he would prefer not to be involved in this case.”

The source has added :

“Demi has always been very private, it has come as a surprise that she wanted to air all his dirty laundry and have so much attention and the attention on his personal life. Mila and Ashton are riding just to the attention of the media and know it will die soon.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the research center of NASA Ames December 3, 2017 at Mountain View, California | Photo: Getty Images

In an interview, Moore explained she had no intention of making people uncomfortable. She also explained that, before the publication of the book, she hoped to speak to her ex-husband, as reported Harper’s Bazaar.

After the release of the book on September 24, Kutcher has remained quiet until later in the night, when he went on Twitter to share encrypted messages.

“I was on the point of pushing the button on a tweet really sarcastic. Then, I saw my son, my daughter, and my wife and I have deleted it”,

there tweeted.

In a tweet of follow-up, Kutcher has written :

“Life is beautiful – Larry Kutcher”.

It was then posted a third tweet on which was written:

“For the truth, send me a message. +1 (319) 519-0576.”

Moore started attend Kutcher in 2003 and they married in September 2005.

I guess it’s finished @intouchweekly fun to sell magazines this week. Maybe next week, my wife will have twins. For the third time. But that account.

However, in November 2011, Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000, has announced her decision to end her marriage with the actor.

In December 2012, Kutcher has asked the divorce from Moore after more than a year of separation. Their divorce was finalised in November 2013.

In a recent interview with “Good Morning America”, Moore talked about its past difficulties to cope with the situation after the end of her marriage with Kutcher, who was 15 years younger. Demi Moore reveals a miscarriage at 6 months of pregnancy.