Ashton Kutcher reveals how he and Mila Kunis chose the name of their son… and that Donald Trump is coming to do the inside !

On the plateau d’Ellen DeGeneresthe people were let go ! Interviewed by the host star, Ahston Kutcher has revealed how he and Mila Kunis they chose the first name of their son Dimitri… a story that will be surprising ! “Mila turned to me and said to me ‘I think that Donald Trump will become president of the United States, and that the first name of our baby will be Dimitri’ I was there, kind…’Donald Trump is not going to win…’ And I forgot to mention the first name because I kept asking him, ‘Why do you think Donald Trump is going to win ?”‘ he told Ellen.

But the story does not stop there : “Two weeks after, I get home from work, and without reason, the name I ride in the head. I say ‘I think Dimitri is really the name of our baby’ and she replied ‘I know, right ?’ Yes, that’s it !’ And here it is ! And Trump became president. All what Mila said is true. It is my wife and everything she says is true ! “

So that’s how the couple was found the first name of their second son born on November 30 of last year…thanks to Donald Trump ! To recall, the actress of 33 years old and the actor of 38 years, were already the proud parents of a little girl named Wyatt Isabelle and spin the perfect love since their wedding in July 2015.