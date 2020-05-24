Ashton Kutcher reveals the sex of her second child with Mila Kunis

The family Mila Kunis/Ashton Kutcher will not delay expanding. Already parents of a little Wyatt Isabelle (2 years old), the two actors, married since 4 July 2015, are expecting a second child. If the two lovebirds are pretty stingy about their private life, Thursday, October 6, Ashton Kutcher, invited on the set of The Today Show, has been a revelation crucial for their future baby.

In fact, while Savannah Guthrie, the host of the show (also pregnant) asked him if Wyatt Isabelle had been made aware of the pregnancy of his mother, the actor-producer, 38, has unveiled the sex of their future baby. “She points a finger at Mila and said : ‘little brother’. Then she points to my belly and says ‘beer’. Therefore, she knows that something is going on in the belly, but I don’t think she knows already that this will not be a Barbie doll“revealed the actor.

Mila Kunis, recently seen in the comedy delirious Bad Momsand Ashton Kutcher are expecting a little boy as had been already announced some. More love and radiant than ever, they are preparing for this happy event. We now look forward to know the name of this little toddler. But that will be for later…