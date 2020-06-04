Ashton Kutcher says that the phrase “All lives matter” is “missing the point

David Livingston / Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher has an important message.
On Tuesday, the This show of 70 years alum went on Instagram with a call in tears for his disciples, who commented “All Lives Matter” in a recent post. Speaking to fans in a video captioned, “#Blm vs #Alm, and to understand why to say” all lives are important “is not used for nothing”, he has explained why the term is misused in the conversation more widely on the basis of race.
“So, Saturday, I published a black-out on my social networks and I just published” BLM “, and a lot of people have responded” All Lives Matter “,” https://www.eonline.com/ “, began his video. “And, I want to talk a little bit about because I do not think that the people that publish the” All Lives Matter “should be cancelled. I think they should be educated. “
Then he continued, Kutcher explained that an exchange between him, his wife Mila Kunis and their two children Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3, inspired to express themselves.
“We all agree that all lives are important. But I had an experience very poignant tonight when I put my children to bed, which explained why the lives of black are important”, he explained. “So, usually, Mila and I put our children to bed and we read a book and our daughter should always go first.”
“And tonight, while we were reading his book, my son said:” Wait a minute, why should I not go there first? “And Mila said: “Because the girls come first”, he continued. “Https://www.eonline.com/”. And he said: “Yes, but the boys go first”. And I looked at him and I said: “No, the girls go first.” And I said: “You know why girls go in first? For you and me, the girls come first. And the reason for which, for some boys, the girls did not launch at all. And so for you and me, the girls come first. “Https://www.eonline.com/”
Concluding his message on a note of empowerment, The ranch star pointed out why it is important for him to be supportive of the black community.
“So, in regards to Black Lives Matter, I think that what the people who write” All Lives Matter “need to understand is that for some people … the lives of blacks does not matter at all,” he said, starting to hold back her tears. . “So, for us, the lives of black matter. So, even if you may have the best intentions in saying,” All lives matter “, remember: for some people, the lives of black are of no importance.”
The video of Kutcher has received an outpouring of support. Scooter braun commented, “Well said”, followed by Evan Ross, who wrote: “Thank you for that. I am with thee as thou art with all of us.”
Applauding his message, a fan wrote: “Bless your soul! So powerful and inspiring, you and Mr. love you”. Another intervened, writing: “THANK you For USING YOUR PLATFORM TO EDUCATE PEOPLE AND BE VULNERABLE. YOU ARE HEARD. YOU ARE SEEN. YOU ARE APPRECIATED. THANK you!”
“E! Is in solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression suffered every day in America,” said the network in a press release on may 31. “We owe it to our staff black, our talents, our production partners and our viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter. “