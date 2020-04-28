Ashton Kutcher silent : why it does not respond to Half M…

While Demi Moore has revealed that Ashton Kutcher had asked him to have sex with a third person, the actor doesn’t want to answer because he respects the role of the mother of his ex-wife.

The revelations of Demi Moore are not really flattering for Ashton Kutcher. So far, the latter does not react. According to the information of the site People, although he did not like the book in which his ex-wife made many revelations, it considers thatshe is a good mother of a family and respects a lot. It is for this reason that he decided not to say anything. Since their divorce, he never made any statement disparaging about it and decided never to do so. In addition, the words of Demi Moore have not affected his relationship with his wife Mila Kunis. “Mila already knew everything what there is in the book“, ensures a source close to the couple at the site of information.

In his book, Inside Out, Demi Moore explains why she agreed to the request of Ashton Kutcher to share his bed with a third person. “When he expressed his dream of bringing a third person into our bed, I did not say no. I wanted to show him how I could be great and fun“, she said. But, the actress immediately had a sense of shame. “They were good people, but it was still a mistake“writes again Demi Moore, about the people with whom she is said to have had sex with Ashton Kutcher. “I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn’t help but think that all this was somehow my fault“.

The reason of their break-up

According to Demi Moore, what are these relations to the three that have popped her couple that she formed together with the actor 15 years younger than she is. On his side, Ashton Kutcher is remarried and seems to live the perfect love with Mila Kunis. Together, they have two children.

