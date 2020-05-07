Ashton Kutcher tells the story of how Mila Kunis was charmed

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis met on the set of the series “That ‘70s Show”, and had 19 and 14 years old. Recently, Ashton Kutcher has spoken about the beginnings of their relationship, and strangely it was not love at first sight between the two actors.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of the couples in the most iconic of Hollywood. The two actors are known early on the set of the sitcom That ‘70s Show. At the time he was 19 years old and she 14. And if they have exchanged their first kiss on-screen, love was not on the appointment. Recently, the actor of 39 years has been entrusted by the microphone of Howard Stern that at this time there, Mila Kunis was like a little sister to him. “I made the same homework chemistry“he remembered it. He then explained : “I believe that I was his first kiss in the series. Our first kiss is immortalized thanks to the show. It was weird. I was wondering ‘but is that not illegal?’ It was horrible. She was like my sister.“

Finally, a few years later, the two actors recross during a night of hollywood entertainment. A night during which the pretty brunette has used subterfuge to get closer to the man who would become her husband : “I smoked at the time, she had to stop and she wanted me to blowing my cigarette smoke in the head so that she could feel it. So I did that and as and of the night, we became friends more and more. It was fairly mutual, it was obvious that it was going to happen.“

At that moment, Ashton Kutcher has just turned the film Sex Friendsand Mila Kunis, Sex Between Friends. Two similar movies, and a funny coincidence, which will bring them closer : “In fact, we have lived our movies in real life“, he joked. “It was pretty funny and quick, you know, at the time it was really normal, we had our arrangement.“Finally, the two actors will eventually fall in love, exactly as in their respective films.

Maylis Case