Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis to be called TikTok The Tic Tac

Mila Kunis always gets the whole TIC Tac thing to the bottom.

During the episode at home on Thursday Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ashton Kutcher trolling Forgetting Sarah Marshall the lack of knowledge of the star of social media by poking fun at a mistake hilarious that she made while they were discussing their wine charity “QUARANTINE”, they have announced that on the social networks.

“We have put a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or anything like that,” said Mila to the hosts. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Remarking on his inability to distinguish between the two platforms, Ashton intervened: “That is, by the way, it is as well that my wife is well educated on the social networks. It is called TikTok,” The Tic Tac “. Therefore, it does not pretend when she said: “That is what it is, Twitter or Instagram?” Https://www.eonline.com/”

Catching up with Kelly and Ryan, the couple of a long time has admitted that things were becoming quite hectic in the house Kutcher while their family continued to practice social distancing. “Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I’m sitting here for 20 minutes and I am not distracted by children or the life – this is the most silence we’ve had,” Mila joked. “But you have also lost. He has since obtained a unicorn’s head that he wanted to bring to your show, the guitar of my daughter. I don’t know what’s happening today.”