Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis to be called TikTok The Tic Tac

Mila Kunis always gets the whole TIC Tac thing to the bottom.
During the episode at home on Thursday Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ashton Kutcher trolling Forgetting Sarah Marshall the lack of knowledge of the star of social media by poking fun at a mistake hilarious that she made while they were discussing their wine charity “QUARANTINE”, they have announced that on the social networks.
"We have put a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or anything like that," said Mila to the hosts. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Remarking on his inability to distinguish between the two platforms, Ashton intervened: "That is, by the way, it is as well that my wife is well educated on the social networks. It is called TikTok," The Tic Tac ". Therefore, it does not pretend when she said: "That is what it is, Twitter or Instagram?"
Catching up with Kelly and Ryan, the couple of a long time has admitted that things were becoming quite hectic in the house Kutcher while their family continued to practice social distancing. “Guys, I just want you to know that you have lost my husband. I’m sitting here for 20 minutes and I am not distracted by children or the life – this is the most silence we’ve had,” Mila joked. “But you have also lost. He has since obtained a unicorn’s head that he wanted to bring to your show, the guitar of my daughter. I don’t know what’s happening today.”
Mila and Ashton have also given the duo a host of updates on the way in which they made the school to the home of their small Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and Dimitri Portwood3 years, telling Kelly and Ryan that The ranch the star is the best teacher, while Bad Moms the star is the best multitasking.
the This show of 70 years alum has spoken recently of his role as a teacher during his visit virtual The show this evening with Jimmy Fallon Monday, when Mila was declared to be an excellent teaching assistant.
“My boy, I appreciate the teachers,” said Mila. “I realized that I am a fantastic T. A. I am as a professional T. A. this One here, God bless, dude.” Ashton joined us, adding: “I like to teach. We have put in place, for example, a program of study for the week and we have planned and understood what the children will learn, by example, throughout the week.”
As for what the parents of two children have taught their children, Mila and Ashton have explained that their program of home education covers a variety of topics, including energy and electricity, architecture and construction, and cooking. Soon, they will approach the human body and to answer some of the important issues of their young people.
"We ask the children to ask questions at the beginning of the week, and then, throughout the week, we need to get answers," explained Ashton. Mila responded: "Then, one of them is:" How long does it take to get out the poop? "