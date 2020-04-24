Ashton Kutcher will “never cease” to love the daughters of Demi Moore

Monday, February 3, Ashton Kutcher was the guest of podcaster Marc Maron on his show “WTF”.

In the podcast “WTF“Marc Maron aired Monday February 3, 2020, Ashton Kutcher said to keep a special place in his heart for the three girls to his ex-wife Demi Moore, Rumer (31 years old), Scout (28 years old) and Tallulah (26 years old). Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore had started dating at the beginning of the years 2000, three years after the divorce of the actress with Bruce Willis, the father of the girls. They were married in 2005 and separated in 2011 due to the infidelity of the actor. The divorce has not been formalized in 2013.

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore with daughters of the actress in 2003 © Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Nearly seven years after his divorce with Demi Moore, the former actor of “My Uncle Charlie” has explained that he wished to stay in touch with Tallulah, Scout and Rumer, for he “will never forget the bond” that they shared together when he was still their father-in-law. “I helped to raise young girls up to teens. I love them. I shall never cease to love them, respect them and encourage them to succeed in all that they undertake”, he confided to the microphone of the show.

“Bruce is a brilliant man and wonderful”

The one who is married since 2015 the actress Mila Kunis (the mother of his children, Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3 years old), has also admitted that the fact of remaining in contact with his ex-daughters-in-law had done naturally. “This is something we should try to do… But at the same time, I am not their father. I’ve never tried to be. I have always had respect for Bruce, I think this is a brilliant man and wonderful. If they did not want a relationship with me, I wasn’t going to force them. But they want it all and it’s awesome,” he concluded.

