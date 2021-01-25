CELEBRITIES

Asia Argento accuses ‘Fast & The Furious’ director of sexual assault

Posted on

The Italian actress claims that Rob Cohen drugged her with GHB, an anesthetic substance, to abuse her.

Asia Argento’s upcoming memoir will detail an alleged sexual abuse complaint against Fast & The Furious director Rob Cohen.

The actress has accused the filmmaker of drugging her and having sex with her while shooting her movie xXx with Vin Diesel.

Asia confirmed the story to Variety on Sunday after opening up to Milan Daily.

“He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle,” she said, referring to the anesthetic. “At the time, I really didn’t know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed… I talk about that in my autobiography ”.

Her memoir, Anatomy of a Wild Heart, hits shelves in Asia’s native Italy on January 26.

During an appearance on Verissimo to promote the book, the actress explained that she had not previously come forward with the allegations, because she really did not understand what had happened.

“I found out later, talking to a friend, that it opened my eyes to that substance (GHB),” she explained, adding that she felt compelled to tell it all after two women spoke out against Cohen, including her daughter.

The filmmaker was previously charged with assaulting an anonymous victim while she was unconscious in 2015, and faced accusations from his daughter, Valkyrie Weather, who accused her of sexually abusing her when she was a child.

Cohen has denied the allegations in both cases.

Related Items:

Most Popular

180
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

145
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian received a big diamond ring from Tristan Thompson

111
CELEBRITIES

Jessie J was hospitalized with Meniere’s syndrome

105
CELEBRITIES

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 followers on instagram for photos published

101
CELEBRITIES

Queen Elizabeth II delivers an emotional New Year’s message

100
CELEBRITIES

Baby Archie draws massive praise as he wishes people ‘Happy New Year’

98
CELEBRITIES

Liam Payne believes “there’s a lot to come” for One Direction

97
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise invests in anti-Covid-19 set

90
CELEBRITIES

MILEY CYRUS WHO HAS A SOFT SPOT FOR HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF US

87
CELEBRITIES

EMMA ROBERTS BECAME A MOTHER: THE SON WAS BORN WITH GARRETT HEDLUND

To Top