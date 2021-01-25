Asia Argento accuses ‘Fast & The Furious’ director of sexual assault

The Italian actress claims that Rob Cohen drugged her with GHB, an anesthetic substance, to abuse her.

Asia Argento’s upcoming memoir will detail an alleged sexual abuse complaint against Fast & The Furious director Rob Cohen.

The actress has accused the filmmaker of drugging her and having sex with her while shooting her movie xXx with Vin Diesel.

Asia confirmed the story to Variety on Sunday after opening up to Milan Daily.

“He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle,” she said, referring to the anesthetic. “At the time, I really didn’t know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed… I talk about that in my autobiography ”.

Her memoir, Anatomy of a Wild Heart, hits shelves in Asia’s native Italy on January 26.

During an appearance on Verissimo to promote the book, the actress explained that she had not previously come forward with the allegations, because she really did not understand what had happened.

“I found out later, talking to a friend, that it opened my eyes to that substance (GHB),” she explained, adding that she felt compelled to tell it all after two women spoke out against Cohen, including her daughter.

The filmmaker was previously charged with assaulting an anonymous victim while she was unconscious in 2015, and faced accusations from his daughter, Valkyrie Weather, who accused her of sexually abusing her when she was a child.

Cohen has denied the allegations in both cases.