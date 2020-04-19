Ask AMLO to intervene and league of ascent does not go away

Angel Cappatechnical director which he worked some years in Mexico, recorded a video where he calls on the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to intervene so that the league of ascent not disappear as was announced in previous days.

In the video, Cappa points out that: “it seems to Me, as in Mexico, we are living in democratic government, the government would have to intervene. I insist, not only is it a violation of the football players, is a violation of workers ‘ rights and human rights”.

In the video, the technician stands in solidarity with the players of the call second division and considers that this should be considered in the decision to dismiss the league as damaged in his professional life and in your income.

It should be noted that the league of football belong to the private sphere and the Federal Government it does not regulate or have control over the same so that the call of Cappa does not have a legal basis in Mexico.