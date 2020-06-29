Assa Traoré receives a price in the united States, “in recognition of all the victims”

Assa Traoré, an emblematic figure of the struggle against police violence and racism since the death of his brother, Adama, “slain” by the forces of order in france, he received Sunday in the united States the price of the Overall BET of the Good. Assa Traoré, of 35 years, thanked the BET, a string of american television that rewards the leaders in the african-american or minority, believing that it was a ” recognition “.

“It is a recognition of all the victims, to all the families who continue to fight for truth and justice,” he said in a video message at a ceremony for virtual rewards.

Activist to full-time

Large afro and wearing a t-shirt ” justice for Adama “, Assa Traoré, who had never fought before, is seen today in comparison with an “Angela Davis” in france, following the death of George Floyd.

Since the death in July of 2016, of his brother after his arrest by gendarmes in Beaumont-sur-Oise, in the parisian region, was on demonstrations, talks, interviews. Backed by a strong “committee” of twenty family members and activists from the districts, unflaggingly called “truth and justice” by Adama.

Your "truth" is that your brother was " dead ". The research, still in progress, it became the battle of the opinions of the experts, without questioning the forces of law and order. To become a full-time activist, she has not returned to her job as a special education teacher and lives with her three children of six, eight and 12 years in an apartment on the outskirts of Paris.

A commitment welcomed by Rihanna

If the “fight Adama” remained so much more limited to the neighborhoods and to the spheres of the activists, the emotion of the planetary caused by the death of George Floyd gave a different order of magnitude. George Floyd, African-american, 46 years of age, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on may 25. The autopsy showed that it is the pressure exerted by the police in his torso and neck that caused his death.

With your committee, Assa Traoré has met in early June, thousands of people in the capital and in hundreds of other places in France. The “battle” Assa has also crossed borders. Several american newspapers have made a portrait of him in these last days, and the star Rihanna has split a message in the social network via the account of its mark in recognition of their commitment.

In France, their positions continue to provoke controversy, several intellectuals of the allegation of a “racialization” of public debate, the challenge of ” universalism republican “.

