Assa Traoré soon rewarded next to Beyoncé and the Cardi B ⋆ StarMag.com

While she struggles to discover the truth about the death of his brother and to see that justice is done, Assa Traoré will soon be rewarded during a prestigious ceremony of america.

It’s been 4 years now that Assa Traoré struggle to discover the truth about the death of his brother, Adama Traoré. The latter died after has been arrested by the police. A tragedy for his family and friends that now demand justice. Since then, the young woman became the face of the fight against the the police violence and racism.

A fight hailed by many personalities… but also by the american media. In fact, the young man is about to receive a prestigious award in the united States. It is on the occasion of the Black Entertainment Television Awards (BET), which will take place this Sunday, June 28, 2020the sister of Adama Traoré will be given this award. This ceremony is awarded each year to personalities of the african-american, but also of the minorities. Among the nominees of this edition of 2020, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, but also Cardi B.

The BET is explained in his Twitter account :

French activist Assa Traore will be honored with the horizon of the year 2020 BET International Global Good Prize!!! Traore created the “Justice For Adama” movement to seek justice for his brother, who was murdered at the hands of the police. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/8I5fnHRixk — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 24, 2020

“This award is a recognition of four years of struggle “

Assa Traoré responded to this prestigious distinction. To be assigned in your account of Instagram :

This award is a recognition of four years of struggle and a stimulus for the future. The name of my little brother, Adama Traore, has become a fight, and one of our rights. This price will make it even stronger. Thank you @bet for this international award, and this recognition gives echo to our voice.

The ceremony will be broadcast in France this Tuesday, June 30, 2020.