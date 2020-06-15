Assa Traoré : why she brings a complaint against Marion Maréchal-Le Pen

Assa Traoré, announced a complaint for defamation against Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, after the comments made in Adama Traoré in a video of Facebook.

She announced in a video posted on the Twitter account The Truth to Adama. Assa Traoré, the sister of Adama Traoré, a young man who died in police custody in 2016, and that the causes of death remain uncertain, has filed a lawsuit against Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, for defamation.

This last, former deputy flagship of the FN, who was very discreet in recent times has taken the word Wednesday, June 10, in his account of Facebook to express their points of view on the case of George Floyd and demonstrations against racism and police violence that was unleashed at the international level in the after the death of this man overcome by plates ventral at the time of his arrest in the united States.

“A complaint is a party against you”

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, has in particular stated that she had “not to apologize, as the white, like a French”. Subsequently, he has developed his argument : “I don’t have to apologize because I have not colonized. I have colonized. I did put the person in slavery.” to obtain higher accuracy in the case of George Floyd and the case of Adama Traoré : “I don’t have to apologize for the death of an african-american in the united States. Jand not have to apologize for the death of an offender, Adama Traoré, an accidental death that has occurred as a result of a fear that is not relative, it is important to remember, color of skin, but the crimes committed”

That pushed the Assa Traoré, who fight for the reasons of the death of his brother are well known and that led him to file a complaint for defamation, claims that she has explained as well : “Neither do I, I’m not going to have the knee facing you, madame Le Pen, or with your friends and colleagues who are racist incite racial hatred. Used the terms populists who are new or even. You mentioned a legal case that you don’t even know. You diffamez a family. One complaint is that one of the parties against you. Each time a person diffamera my family, I’m going to save a complaint.”

