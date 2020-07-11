Asteroid among the greatest approaches Earth, no one knew

Sometimes the Space can create events particularly intriguing. We refer togiant asteroid recently passed between the Earth and the Moonthat makes us understand how, in reality, humans are tiny compared to the Universe. In fact, no one had noticed the amazing event.

In particular, according also to what is reported by Business Insider and Indiagenerally we know when an asteroid pass close to our Planet. This time, however, the celestial body called the 2020 LD, which has a diameter between the 89 and the 200 metres (for us humans it is gigantic, let’s talk about the higher dimensions of the Taj Mahal) has not gone unnoticed.

On June 5, 2020 the asteroid was closer to the Earth than was the Moon (according to the calculations of the european space Agency, it also speaks of a value equal to about 0.8 multiplied by the distance between our Planet and the Moon, and then, if this is to 384.317 km, the asteroid was at 307.454 km). Do you think that this is the biggest asteroid to come so close to our Planet since 2011, as well as the ninth-largest in the history.

According to experts, if the 2020 LD impact on the Earth, it could destroy an area as big as a city. Just to give you a concrete example, the event known as “the meteor of widgets chelyabinsk”, which took place on 15 February 2013 in Russia, involved a meteoroid diameter of “only” 15 metres. In short, you understand that here we are talking about a completely different size.

It is, therefore, an event that would normally attract immediately the attention of scientists and astronomers. However, this time the insiders are able to detect 2020 LD just two days after, that is, on June 7, 2020, when astronomers from Hawaii were able to understand what happened. The reason of this delay? The Sun had “hidden” the arrival of the asteroid, starting from the month of November 2019.

For more steps of the asteroid 2020 LD “closer” to the Earth and to the other Planets from the 1950s to those expected up to 2100, we recommend you to consult the the official site of the ESA (which reads that the asteroid was more or less 0,0020512 astronomical units, then the above-mentioned given back).