Astrid Nelsia reveals his buttocks fabulous on Instagram and shocks the internet (photo)

Containment or not, Astrid Nelsia had not changed in his habits. Very active on social networks, the candidate of reality tv publishes very regularly his photos the most sexy on his account Instagram. In a bikini, lingerie or even in a high very very high-cut : the young woman loves to reveal under all the seams. And its users want more of it.

The opportunity also for some of the debate around its plastic. Between those who are thrilled to see it assume its forms, and the other pointing the finger at their lack of natural and multiple plastic surgery, the former participant of the Angels will not leave anyone indifferent.

To celebrate the déconfinement, Astrid Nelsia has also published on Instagram with new pictures very hot from her last photo shoot sexy. Wearing a bra of white lace and a garter belt with, the girl unveiled a photo where she poses from the side.

In string, the young woman took care to blur a part of her ass that she is, however, well before in order to encourage its subscribers to discover the entirety of his shooting on his site. A view of the unstoppable who has turned the head of his many fans. However, other followers have not hidden their annoyance.

“So the people will spend their money for a photo shoot ? Wake up, it brews and you, you touch the minimum wage !”, “Stop showing all the time your body” or “Such vulgarity”one can read in the comments. Another user is also “shocked” to see that Astrid monnayait his shots sexy on the Internet : “The investment product is not enough for you ! It is a shame to get there”, she lamented. An opinion shared by other subscribers.