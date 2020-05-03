Astronomical, historical performance of Travis Scott on Fornite available in full

The historical performance of Travis Scott within the online game Fortnite is now available in full.

Landed without warning when a large part of the world is confined and private concerts, Astronomicalthe performance virtual of Travis Scott and his group Cactus Jack has the effect of a bomb in the media the last 24 April.

Beyond the great coup, one can only salute the work of the teams of the editor and the entourage of the artist to be able to mount an experience of such magnitude in this period. As a bonus, the rapper from Houston had also unveiled a brand new song of THE SCOTTS, the new duo he has formed with Kid Cudi.

An experience of a new kind, which could give ideas to many artists who will be deprived of their concert in their usual format until the end of the year at least.

In just 9 minutes, one is immersed in the world fantastic visual from the rapper in which an avatar of a giant Flame harangue a crowd of players who were to attend live to this performance within the game Fortnite.

Tracklisting of the concert Fortnite Travis Scott