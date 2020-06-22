ASUS ZenFone 6 64GB back on offer on Unieuro: discount of 100 Euro

Back again in discount from Unieuro, the ASUS ZenFone 6the smartphone of the chinese company with 6 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of memory. The chain of distribution offer that saves you 100 Euros compared to the list price.

ASUS ZenFone 6 in fact it is available to 399 Europrecisely 100 Euro less if you compare to the 499 Euro price, for a savings of up to 20%.

The device includes a schermo 6.4-inch display with 600nits brightness and 100% coverage of the color space DCI-P3, which is added to the coating Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, instead there is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855accompanied by the GPU Areno 640 and 6 gigabytes of RAM. The battery is 5000 mAh and offers, at least judging by the official numbers released by the manufacturer, up to 2 days non-stop, 33 days of standby time 4G and 33.3 hours of talk time in 3G. Guaranteed also support Quick Charge 4.0. The camera is, instead, a 48-megapixel camera, accompanied by a sensor-wide-angle 13 megapixel and can be used both on the rear shell, and that for the selfie through the Flip Room.

Unieuro also provides home delivery and pick-up in store free of charge.