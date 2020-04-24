At 30 years old, Emma Watson has completely overshadowed the wise Hermione of the “Harry Potter”

Emma Watson is half british, half French by his mother. It all begins in Paris, in the Marais, where she was born April 15, 1990. But after a few years in the paris region, the parents of the young bilingual divorce. Return to England : Oxford for mom, London for dad. At school, far from the role of first class Hermione, the young English woman is rather dissipated. And for good reason, the doctors tell him diagnose an attention deficit disorder combined with hyperactivity. Side hobbies, she finds her happiness in the game of field hockey and the theatre. Incidentally, it was his drama teacher who suggested his name to the casting director of Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone. After eight auditions, she was selected among approximately 35,000 candidates. At age 10, she became one of the three main characters of the adaptation on the big screen in the saga of J. K. Rowling in the global success, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

A committed woman

But before being an actress, Emma Watson is above all a feminist. Member of the advisory council for equality between women and men in the framework of the G7 meeting, which was held in Biarritz from 24 to August 26, 2019, she had not waited for the start of the event to step up. And defend once more the cause of women. “We urge States to ratify all of the relevant legislation in the area of gender equality”, thundered it from his account Instagram, Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Before you lament the fact that the Uk had still not ratified the Istanbul Convention, devoted to this subject, despite its signature in 2012. “It is really disappointing for me,” she had written.

I have found how to give a new direction to my celebrity

The commitment of the young woman, however, is not new. After being interested in the education of girls in Zambia and Bangladesh, she became a goodwill ambassador for the united nations and face of the campaign HeforShe. In September 2014, she is a speech resounding in New York city. His dada ? Equality between women and men, promoting a positive attitude vis-à-vis men. “Involve me in all this is my way of giving a meaning to the celebrity, use it. I have found how to give him a new direction,” revealed it to It UK she was on the cover of an issue dedicated to feminism in October 2014. In the continuity of his fight, she creates a book club feminist online, Our Shared Shelf. Each month a book is selected and read by the community of more than 420,000 members, who are discussing it the following month. In November 2016, she will not hesitate not to hide copies of his favorite book, Mom & Me & Mom Maya Angelou, in the london underground to discover feminist literature to users of the tube.

A career of choice

The young actress of 30 years is also today known for carefully choosing his roles. After the first five films of the little wizard with the scar, she hesitated even to reinvest for the last few episodes, because of the commitment that it entailed. Later, she will be the one of the wardrobe of Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn Simon Curtis, and will play in The World of Charlie Stephen Chbosky in 2012. The following year, it is directed by Sofia Coppola in The Bling Ring for the role of Nicki, a young teenager, who cambriole, strip, homes of american stars (based on a true story). A role very far from the wise Hermione.

More general public, the director Bill Condon gives him the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast, released in march 2017. Of choice committed to assert themselves in films such as Colonia, Florian Gallenberger, and The Circle, James Ponsoldt. The first plunges us into the camps secrets under the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile, while the second denounces the omnipresence of Google in private life, in particular. In December 2019, and after two-year absence from the cinema, it is the poster of the film The girls of Doctor March. Alongside Meryl Streep and Saoirse Ronan, she portrays Meg, the older sister of the March family, imagined in 1868 by the American Louisa May Alcott.

A lover of fashion

In parallel to this filmography lit, the young star has long chosen to continue his studies in English literature at the prestigious american university of Brown : “My studies serve me as parapet. They give me structure compared to the superficiality and frenzy of the world of cinema”, said-it in our pages in 2011. She graduated in 2014.

In addition to a head and a CV well done, Emma Watson has this seventh sense of style. In 2009 and 2010, she is the muse of the british brand Burberry and Lancôme in the following year, for the fragrance “Trésor Midnight Rose” and lipstick “In Love”. She tries even to entrepreneurship with his own brand of clothing for teens, Love from Emma, without going over a collection. Resolutely turned towards ecology, it has launched an account in Instagram, in February 2017, The Press Tour, picking up her outfits red carpet composed of brands of fashion and make-up ethical. It is therefore natural that it has agreed to become the ambassador of Good On You, an application promoting ethical fashion. In short, it is perfect enough.

Emma Watson, the more-than-perfect

*This article, originally published on July 18, 2017, has been updated.