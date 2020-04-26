At 8 years old, the daughter of Beyoncé is already a record (and it is no surprise person)

By
James Reno
-
0
24


People and royalty

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has just won a prestigious award.

More than ever in the footsteps of her mother. Blue Ivy, who blew out his eight candles on the 7th of January last, shakes already in the music industry. His last feat of arms ? Win an award at the NAACP Image Awards, which honor each year the artists and the works of the african-american community.

Read also > Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy look the same now as two drops of water

The eldest daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé has applied for the category of ” Best duo or group “, alongside his mom to ” Brown Skin Girl “. A title that is part of the soundtrack of the version in live action Lion King she is both a performer and a… co-author.

8 barely, it therefore becomes the youngest artist to shine at the ceremony. A page of History that is the pride of his grand-mother, Tina Knowles. ” Congratulations to Blue Ivy for your NAACP Award. The youngest artist to win a major price like this one ! Grandma is so proud of you. At only 8 years old !!! You give a voice to all the pretty little black girls “has she written on his account Instagram.



Related Post:  Michael Cera wants the meeting of Scott Pilgrim

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here