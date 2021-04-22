At 95, is Queen Elizabeth the longest-running of her dynasty?

The ancient British monarchy, has been led by strong, wise, and very long-lived women, Queen Elizabeth, is one of those who have entered this category at least so would be considered by many of the people who have lived in her time, at 95 years old this April 21st, the queen of England is one of the oldest of her dynasty but she is not the one who occupies the number 1 and we tell you why.

Today, with 69 years of reign, Queen Elizabeth II is considered not only one of the oldest members of the monarchy, but of the whole world, has surpassed her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria (1819-1901)

In 2015, Prince Harry and William’s grandmother surpassed her as the longest-running, and in 2016 surpassed her with her tenure in power.

However, Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, better known as Queen Elizabeth II, is not yet the longest of her dynasty the reason is that she must still surpass some of her predecessors, a few years apart.

Apparently, the mother of the heir to the throne of England, Prince Charles of Wales, is still a long way from becoming the oldest member, before her there are five other characters occupying the podium.

Henry V fathered with Mary of Teck’s 6 children: Edward VIII, George VI, Mary, Royal Princess and Countess of Harewood, Prince Enríque Duke of Gloucester, Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Prince John. Some of them were married and it was the princess consorts who still surpassed in years the grandmother of Princes William and Harry.

ALICE OF GLOUCESTER

One of them is the aunt of Elizabeth II, Princess Alice, widow of the Duke of Gloucester, who perished in 2004 at the age of 102. Daughter-in-law of King George V (Elizabeth’s paternal grandfather), Alicia married the prince, Henry, Duke of Gloucester, with whom he fathered two sons, William (he lost his life in an aerial dog and Richard (present-day Duke of Gloucester).